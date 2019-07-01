Five9 (FIVN) Holder Coe Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $840,060 as Valuation Declined; Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Its Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 226,302 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 26,828 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.03% or 1.19M shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 193,727 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 11,828 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 105,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 40,063 shares. Regions Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 41,619 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 47,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 190,670 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 35,466 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 69,211 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 12,487 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Communications has 0.02% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).