Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR)

Both Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) are Long-Term Care Facilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.99 0.00 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Star Senior Living Inc. and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -13% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 0% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of Five Star Senior Living Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. has 6.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Star Senior Living Inc. 2.15% -4.61% -22.42% -33.97% -65.52% -3.02% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. -0.3% -2.34% -7.22% 2.97% -49.01% 40.93%

For the past year Five Star Senior Living Inc. had bearish trend while Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. It offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition services, recreational therapy, social services, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies and related clinical services. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,949 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.