Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR)

As Long-Term Care Facilities companies, Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -1.49 0.00 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Five Star Senior Living Inc. and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five Star Senior Living Inc. and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 0% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Star Senior Living Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Star Senior Living Inc. and Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 17% respectively. 1.2% are Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Star Senior Living Inc. -15.1% -12.66% -42.64% -23.09% -55.78% 10.54% Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. -5% -2.76% 12.27% -42.56% -48.76% 56.33%

For the past year Five Star Senior Living Inc. was less bullish than Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. beats Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. It offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition services, recreational therapy, social services, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies and related clinical services. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,949 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.