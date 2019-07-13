Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.70 N/A -4.50 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.06 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 206.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.23 beta which makes it 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 324.03% at a $24 average target price. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 83.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 32.3%. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.