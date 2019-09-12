Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 12.54 N/A -4.50 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 280.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.