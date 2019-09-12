Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|12.54
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.54
|N/A
|-1.85
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-319.2%
|-106.8%
Risk & Volatility
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 280.95%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.48%
|-12.94%
|-32.32%
|-7.5%
|-79.44%
|-17.04%
For the past year Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
