Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

We will be contrasting the differences between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 102.51 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.06 beta. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 366.93% upside potential and an average target price of $24. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 122.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.