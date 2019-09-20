Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.75 N/A -4.50 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.99 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 2 beta is the reason why it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 352.83% and an $24 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.