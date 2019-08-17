Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.56 N/A -4.50 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 313.08% at a $24 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 54.1% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors resTORbio Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.