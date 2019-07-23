Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.52 N/A -4.50 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 95.16 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 346.93% at a $24 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 109.37% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 67.8%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.