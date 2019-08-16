Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.56 N/A -4.50 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a 313.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.61% of Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.