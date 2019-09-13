Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.64 N/A -4.50 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 310.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 28.3%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.