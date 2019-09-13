Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.64
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility & Risk
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 310.26%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 28.3%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
