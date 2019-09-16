Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

We are comparing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 11.40 N/A -4.50 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 318.85% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 17.35%. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.