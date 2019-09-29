Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We will be comparing the differences between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,752,150,117.28% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 461.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 49.6%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.