Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.83 N/A -4.50 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 83.46 N/A -1.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.06 beta. In other hand, MyoKardia Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 318.12%. On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 66.90% and its consensus price target is $85. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.