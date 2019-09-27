Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 557,701,331.99% -54.9% -44.4% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.56. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a 461.40% upside potential. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.20% and its average target price is $7. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 44.7% respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.