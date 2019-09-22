Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|10.41
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 358.89% and an $24 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
