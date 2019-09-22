Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 358.89% and an $24 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.