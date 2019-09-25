Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Since Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|9.79
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|58.11
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 387.80%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 13.72%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.