Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Since Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 9.79 N/A -4.50 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 58.11 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 387.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 13.72%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.