Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 5.35 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 3.06 and it happens to be 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 366.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 168.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.