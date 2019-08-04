Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are contrasting Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.09
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|24.80
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 370.59% at a $24 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 10.6% respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
