Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are contrasting Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.09 N/A -4.50 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 24.80 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 370.59% at a $24 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 10.6% respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.