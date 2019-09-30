Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.02
|30.90M
|-4.50
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|561,369,086.55%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|105,618,371.46%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 497.01%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.
