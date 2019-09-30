Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,618,371.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 497.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 0% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.