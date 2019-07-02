Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.49 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.06 beta. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 292.80%. Competitively Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 30.02%. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.