Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Since Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 336.36%. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 420.45%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.