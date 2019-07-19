Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.05 N/A -4.50 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Allakos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 329.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 85%. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.