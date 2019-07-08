Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Reaches $5.87 1 Year Low; Northwest Pipe Co Has 1.07 Sentiment

Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 32 funds increased or opened new positions, while 30 sold and reduced stakes in Northwest Pipe Co. The funds in our database now possess: 6.92 million shares, down from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Northwest Pipe Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

The stock of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.64 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.87 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $211.69M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $5.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.47 million less. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 277,300 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ESTIMATES ENDING 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME SAYS FINL TERMS OF PACT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME DIAGNOSTICS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS – TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN

More notable recent Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Lori Lyons-Williams to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five Prime Therapeutics Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.99 per share. After $-1.02 actual EPS reported by Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 22,924 shares. Great Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 3.18% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,002 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Adage Partners Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Ltd owns 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) for 13,940 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) or 428,389 shares. Armistice Capital Lc reported 0.22% stake. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Fred Alger invested in 45,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested in 2.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Invesco Ltd owns 45,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Group owns 21,386 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five Prime Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 17, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $211.69 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor, as well as conducts Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise FPA144, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb and is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric cancer; and FP-1039, a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWPX vs. TRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Saginaw Facility Damaged by Accidental Fire – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 17,408 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $248.73 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.