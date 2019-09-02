Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.37 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta and it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 341.99%. Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 89%. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.