Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 74.06M -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 557,701,331.99% -54.9% -44.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3,354,622,457.76% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.56 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 461.40% and an $24 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.