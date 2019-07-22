Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

Since Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.87 N/A -4.50 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.06 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 206.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 329.34% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 16%. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.