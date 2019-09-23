Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 70.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 355.41% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 36.3%. Insiders held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.