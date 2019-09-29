Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Since Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,272,023,233.30% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. From a competition point of view, Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 461.40% and an $24 average price target. Novo Nordisk A/S on the other hand boasts of a $400 average price target and a 674.74% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Novo Nordisk A/S is looking more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 9.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 11 of the 13 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.