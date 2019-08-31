Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 341.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.