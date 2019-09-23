Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.56 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 355.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $24. Competitively the average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 181.69% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MediciNova Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 21.3%. Insiders held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.