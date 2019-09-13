Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparing side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.32 N/A -4.50 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 321.79% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.