Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 9.49 N/A -4.50 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 74.93 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.56. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 0.36 beta and it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 403.14% and an $24 consensus target price. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 152.45% and its consensus target price is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 5.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.