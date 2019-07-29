Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.16 N/A -4.50 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.06 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 366.93% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.