Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|8.16
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 3.06 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KemPharm Inc. on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 366.93% upside potential and an average target price of $24.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.18%
|-26.11%
|-21.08%
|-20.74%
|-48.45%
|-1.4%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.
Summary
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
