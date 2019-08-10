Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.27 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 336.36% at a $24 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 74.2% respectively. 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.