Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.46 N/A -4.50 0.00 Galapagos NV 121 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 357.14% at a $24 average price target. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential downside is -11.05% and its average price target is $157. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.