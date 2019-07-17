Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.98 N/A -4.50 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.06 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 324.03% upside potential. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 consensus price target and a 612.77% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.