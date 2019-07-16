Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.87 N/A -4.50 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.55 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.06 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. has a 2.07 beta and it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 329.34%. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.33 consensus price target and a 55.60% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Exelixis Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.