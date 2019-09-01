Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 49 2.46 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

10.4 and 10.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 341.99% upside potential and an average target price of $24. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 63.24% and its average target price is $71.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 88.9% respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.