Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.41 N/A -4.50 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.06 and its 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 352.83% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.