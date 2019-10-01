Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.05 7.07M -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,369,086.55% -54.9% -44.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 110,657,213.07% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 519.35% at a $24 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.