Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.15 N/A -4.50 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.81 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.06 beta, while its volatility is 206.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 322.54% upside potential. Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 6.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.