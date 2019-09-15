Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Comparison side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 319.58% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.