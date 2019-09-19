Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.83 N/A -4.50 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.40 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 341.18% and an $24 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 107.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.