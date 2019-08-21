Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.50 N/A -4.50 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.33 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.56 beta indicates that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 315.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.