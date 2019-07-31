Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Analysts See $-0.86 EPS; Shorts at HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION ORDINARY SHA (HDIUF) Lowered By 25.7%

HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had a decrease of 25.7% in short interest. HDIUF’s SI was 13,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.7% from 17,900 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 27 days are for HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s short sellers to cover HDIUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 100 shares traded. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $-0.99 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 57,341 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 27/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on FPA150 at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – BELSKY WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE UNTIL APRIL 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ T; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Targeted Immuno-Oncology Drug Candidate Bemarituzumab; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME, FIVE PRIME IN PACT FOR DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 28/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS STARTS DOSING IN FPA150 PHASE 1 TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS – TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING BEMARITUZUMAB TREATING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS OVEREXPRESS FGFR2B PROTEIN

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, MDF, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $211.57 million. The firm distributes sheet goods consisting primarily of hardwood plywood and other non-structural sheet goods, such as medium-density fiberboards, particleboards, and decorative surfaces; and specialty products, including moldings and millwork, high pressure laminates, countertops, doors, and components. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It also sells reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminates, vinyl and foil overlays, HPL bonded panels, composite panels, and hardboards.

