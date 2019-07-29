Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Analysts See $-0.86 EPS; Schlumberger LTD (SLB)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.13% from last quarter’s $-0.99 EPS. After having $-1.02 EPS previously, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -15.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 120,117 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO BE LESS THAN $135 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics CFO Marc Belsky Resigns; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 13/03/2018 Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – LINDA RUBINSTEIN, IS A PARTNER AT FLG PARTNERS, A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERVICES AND BOARD ADVISORY CONSULTING FIRM; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 03/04/2018 – Personal Genome Diagnostics Announces Collaboration to Develop Plasma-Based Companion Diagnostic for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Targeted Immuno-Oncology Drug Candidate Bemarituzumab; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Novel First-in-Class B7-H4 Antibody FPA150

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 548 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 473 sold and trimmed holdings in Schlumberger LTD. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.01 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 407 Increased: 416 New Position: 132.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.28 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 26.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.10 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Sequent Asset Management Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited for 335,762 shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko Partners Ltd. has 9.35% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 5.73% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $181.76 million. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor, as well as conducts Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise FPA144, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb and is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric cancer; and FP-1039, a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 207,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 2.82M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 67,947 shares stake. Macquarie Gp has 100,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 4,651 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 62,900 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 21,386 shares. Daiwa Gp invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Ameritas Investment Prtn has 0% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.00 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 34,085 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 284,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).