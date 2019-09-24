Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.67 N/A -0.03 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 65 5.65 N/A 3.05 21.07

Table 1 demonstrates Five Point Holdings LLC and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Five Point Holdings LLC and Vornado Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Five Point Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 56.25% and an $12 average target price. Meanwhile, Vornado Realty Trust’s average target price is $73, while its potential upside is 16.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Five Point Holdings LLC seems more appealing than Vornado Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC was more bullish than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Five Point Holdings LLC beats Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.