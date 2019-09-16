Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)

Since Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.32 N/A -0.03 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.25 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Five Point Holdings LLC’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 31.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Five Point Holdings LLC beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.