Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)

Since Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|24.32
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Five Point Holdings LLC and Farmland Partners Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10 is Five Point Holdings LLC’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 31.23%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Five Point Holdings LLC beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
