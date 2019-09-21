Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Since Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point Holdings LLC 8 24.35 N/A -0.03 0.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 17 6.43 N/A 0.31 55.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Five Point Holdings LLC and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Point Holdings LLC has an average target price of $12, and a 57.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC shares and 86.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. shares. Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Five Point Holdings LLC has weaker performance than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 8 factors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.